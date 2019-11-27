MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) competed in the second round of Cyber Patriot on Nov. 15.
Cyber Patriot is a national competition involving high school students acting as Information Technology Mangers of an organization, defending and counterattacking against an attack on their organization’s Information System. This requires the students to use science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.
According to the MCHS MCJROTC, the first two rounds of Cyber Patriot are focused on preparing the participants for the state qualifying round on Dec. 6. Those teams who qualify for the national meet in Washington, D.C. in March will travel there with all expenses paid by the Marine Corps.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for students to apply STEM skills that are in such high demand in both the private and public sectors of our economy,” said Ralph Gee, the engineering and technology instructor at MCHS. “This activity lays the groundwork for students to pursue a good paying career with high job satisfaction.”
Maj. Tom McGrath, the senior Marine instructor, complimented the cadets on their ability to multi-task.
“All four of our Cyber Patriot warriors are also on our Drill Team," he said. "They are here at 5:30 in the morning for Drill Team practice, and are to at least 3:30 in the afternoon for Cyber Patriot practice. In November alone, we have already had a drill competition, our Veterans Day ceremony for school, as well as supporting other ceremonies honoring veterans. They are also conscientious students, doing well in their other courses.”
“These cadets are really great representatives of MCHS and of our program,” added Master Sergeant Jeff Benak. “They are willing to take on multiple missions and accomplish all of them.”
