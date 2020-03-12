MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) military drill team finished third out of 13 schools at the sectional meet held at Purdue University in West Lafayette on Feb. 22.
Cadet 1st Lt. Jessica Wilhelm commanded the Unarmed Regulation Platoon to a first place finish and Cadet Capt. Bohdan Walker commanded the Armed Exhibition Platoon to a third place finish in their respective categories. According to Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath, Indianapolis Ben Davis High School (student population of approximately 3,500) won the meet, with Portage High School (student population of approximately 2,400) coming in second. MCHS enrollment is approximately 1,500. The 13 schools that competed were from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. The Purdue Navy/Marine ROTC ran the meet.
