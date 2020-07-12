Jane Alice Kaminski and Randy Deane Hooper were married March 28, 2020, in Washington, D.C. In keeping with the “social distancing” order in place, the small ceremony took place in front of the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, with a few friends present. A celebration, with family and friends, is planned for a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.