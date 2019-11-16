MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is bringing art to the neighborhood, literally, in its commitment to integrating art, education and community.
The organization’s Family Pop-Up Art Day program, sponsored by American Licorice Company, is its latest effort to provide programming that is responsive to the needs and interests of Michigan City residents.
“This idea for neighborhood programs came out of a conversation with various community leaders who wanted LCA to be more visible and engaged across Michigan City,” said LCA’s Education Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman. “LCA’s continued outreach in our community is some of our most important work, and the Pop-Up events have allowed us to engage with families across various neighborhoods to not only provide a special afternoon of creativity and artmaking, but to raise awareness of all LCA has to offer.”
LCA’s next Family Pop-Up Art Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. at Macedonian Missionary Baptist Church at 3007 Ohio Street in Michigan City. Participants will create handmade books focused on the concept of gratitude. This event is free and open to people of all ages.
Each Family Pop-Up Art Day takes place in a different Michigan City neighborhood, LCA said. Children and adults alike are invited to join LCA staff and volunteers for a fun, free afternoon of artmaking. The first two Family Pop-Up Art Days were held at the Madeline & George Smrt Community Center on Michigan City’s west side and the Emmett G. Wise Community Center on Michigan Boulevard, with more than 30 participants in attendance at each location.
“Seeing this program quickly progress from an idea to a reality has been very exciting for our team,” said Michelle Shirk, LCA development director. “We are grateful to the many volunteers who have helped us plan, market and implement these Pop-Ups, as well as to American Licorice Company for providing generous financial support.”
LCA said the Family Art Pop-Up Day Program was also a natural fit for its sponsor.
“American Licorice is always looking to support people in our community Investing in the Happiness of Others,” said Nicole Krol, community outreach and sustainability specialist with American Licorice Company. “This was a great way to bring people in the community together.”
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides access exhibitions and programs to explore contemporary ideas. The organization is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
