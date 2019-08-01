MICHIGAN CITY — Summer in Michigan City means the return of the popular Lubeznik Arts Festival (LAF), currently in its 38th year. The 2019 festival will take place on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
LAF is held on the grounds of Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) to connect festival-goers with LCA’s dynamic programs and exhibitions. This family-friendly event features fine arts and crafts by artists from the Midwest and beyond. Festivalgoers can browse jewelry, photography, paintings, drawings and more, plus enjoy delicious food and family artmaking activities. Inside the center, the The Chicago Imagists: Before and After exhibition will be on view during the festival.
Although LAF is not until August, preparations for this major summer event are already well underway. Following a juried application process, 75 exhibitors have been accepted and confirmed in six different categories: 2-Dimensional Art, Fine Craft, Jewelry, Photography, Sculptural Objects and Wearable Art. LCA will be offering previews of festival participants over the next month.
Ezra Siegel of Illinois, a previous “Best of Show" winner, will return in the category of 2-Dimensional Art. “I’ve spent 30 years of exploring forms, shapes and paint surfaces to create something that is both simple and complex,” he said. Siegel uses plaster, graphite powder and thin washes “to develop subtle tones and textures.” Examples of his work can be seen at www.ezrasiegel.com.
Joel Pisowicz of Porter, Indiana, will participate in the Fine Craft category. “My work is wheel thrown, glazed stoneware pottery that is fired in a gas reduction kiln,” he said. He summarizes it as “quality ceramics made with intent.” Pisowicz creates pieces that are functional and intended to serve a purpose, such as a teakettle or a basket. Visit www.pisowpottery.com to learn more.
Chris Plummer, a previous “1st Place” and “Best in Show” winner, will once again travel from western Kentucky to share his woodcut prints with a Northwest Indiana audience. “My prints are usually narrative and concerned with the subject of place: finding your place in the world, feeling out of place, exploring the meaning of home and community, etc.,” he said. His works are hand printed, usually in small, limited editions. Plummer will exhibit in the category of 2-Dimensional art. For more information, please visit www.artistdirectory.ky.gov.
Admission to LAF costs just $5 per person. Entry is free for LCA members, all children ages 16 and under, veterans and active duty military personnel. Free and convenient off-site parking and shuttle service will be available. All proceeds from this event are used to support LCA programs and exhibitions, helping to ensure the center is able to remain free and open to all, seven days a week.
2019 LAF sponsors include 1st Source Bank, McDonald’s of La Porte County, Michigan City Public Art Committee, and NIPSCO. In-kind sponsors include Bulk Equipment Co., the City of Michigan City, Current Electric, Haas & Associates. Media sponsors include 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, 102.5 FM/AM 1060 WHFB, GreatNews.Life, The News-Dispatch, South Shore CVA, The Times Media Company and Visit Michigan City La Porte.
