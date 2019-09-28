La PORTE – Prepare to be delighted as you listen to the La Porte High School Mixed Chorale in La Porte Hospital’s Chapel on Oct, 4.
This impressive group of advanced singers, sophomore through senior, performs several times throughout the year at much anticipated concert and contest events. The choir consistently receives superior ratings at Indiana State Music Association organizational contests in both performance and sight-reading and has been a State Finalist numerous times.
The La Porte High School Mixed Chorale is one of the six choral ensembles at La Porte High School. The group has been under the direction of Tom Coe for 21 years and is accompanied by Jane DeVries. They will be performing the songs they’ve prepared for the state choral competition in Indianapolis.
Coe has been the choral director at La Porte High School for 21 years. Prior to coming to La Porte, he taught choir and general music in the Valparaiso, Duneland and Penn-Harris Madison school corporations. He holds a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Indiana University and a Master of Music degree from Ball State University. Coe has been a member of the South Shore Choral Artists and South Bend Chamber Singers, as well as the American Choral Director's Association and the Indiana Music Educators Association.
Originally from the South Bend Area, Coe has spent most of his life in Porter and La Porte Counties. He attended high school in Valparaiso where his parents still reside. He lives in a 118 year old home in La Porte.
Join La Porte Hospital and the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte and enjoy the talented musicians from our own La Porte High School.
La Porte Hospital enjoys opening the doors of its chapel to the community on the First Friday of every month at noon as a way to showcase local artists. First Friday in the Chapel is made possible by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to empowering residents to live healthy and well in and around La Porte.
THE Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is proud to support health and wellness programs and services to achieve the vision of La Porte becoming one of Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030. For more information about First Friday in the Chapel performances, call 325-7633.
