La PORTE — Amelia Hakes-Wright, an eighth grade student at La Porte Middle School, gave a presentation on the serious dangers of vapes at La Porte City Hall during the Feb. 18 City Council meeting.
Hakes-Wright spoke about how teens don’t connect with old awareness programs because they think differently than adults – it needs to hit them more seriously through a teen approach and though advertising on city billboards.
