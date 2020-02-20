La PORTE — Door Village Lions recently visited Riley, Kingsbury and Kingsford Heights Elementary schools and brought with them several boxes of carefully selected school supplies that fit in just right with the desires and needs of the teachers throughout the three schools.

Lion Cindy Fischer made sure some of the needed things were included by calling ahead before she made the purchases.

Submitted by George Morley

