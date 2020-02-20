Door Village Lions recently donated school supplies to Kingsbury Elementary. Pictured, from left, are Donna Council, third grade; Lion George Morley, Krystal Simpson Speech Teacher; Lion Cindy Fischer; Carly Troy, Project Lead The Way; Stephanie Nordyke Pre-school; and Lion Gene Flickinger.
Door Village Lions recently donated school supples to Kingsford Heights Elementary. Pictured: from left, are Lanaya Teets, Title Teacher; Lion Cindy Fischer; Melissa Coffeen, Special Ed; Lion Gene Flickinger; and Linda Nelson, fourth grade.
Door Village Lions recently donated school supplies to Riley Elementary. Pictured, from left, are Carie Roberts, school secretary; Lion George Morley; Lion Cindy Fischer; Lion Sue Kaiser; Chris Alber, school principal; Liz Kirk music teacher; and Lion Gene Flickinger.
La PORTE — Door Village Lions recently visited Riley, Kingsbury and Kingsford Heights Elementary schools and brought with them several boxes of carefully selected school supplies that fit in just right with the desires and needs of the teachers throughout the three schools.
Lion Cindy Fischer made sure some of the needed things were included by calling ahead before she made the purchases.
