LP schools raise funds in honor of cancer patients

La PORTE — Staff and students at La Porte Middle and Kesling Intermediate Schools recently collected money in honor of cancer patients for October Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Both school’s Student Councils and Builders Club sponsored activities. A Hat Day, wear pink, and a jean day for staff were organized. Builders Club sponsored cancer stickers for students and pink ribbons for the staff to wear.
All money collected was donated to the New Day Foundation. They are a non-profit organization founded in 2003 by Scott and Connie Marhanka. Their goal is to help local residents with their treatment and recovery from cancer. They also provide transportation to and from treatment centers for homebound patients, as well as Bags of Hope for patients during their chemo treatments.
The 7/8 Student Council sponsor is Bonnie DeWolf, Builders Club sponsor is Jamie Vincent, and the 5/6 Student Council sponsor is Cindy Ault.
