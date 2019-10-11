La PORTE — Indiana’s collecting institutions are at risk of losing many Hoosier memories, and the threat to thousands of historical artifacts and documents is real and ongoing, said the La Porte County Historical Society Museum.
That is why the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) developed its collections care traveling exhibit, Endangered Heritage.
The La Porte County Historical Society is hosting the exhibit, which suggests solutions to the problems facing large and small historical organizations across the state. It will be on display through Oct. 30 at the Museum, 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Endangered Heritage gives guests examples of some of the most common dangers to objects and documents in Hoosier history collections. The exhibit also focuses on the needs of heritage collecting organizations for humidity and temperature controls, adequate storage and funds to care for their collections. In addition, visitors to the exhibit will learn how they can assist Indiana’s organizations in preserving the state’s history.
This exhibit is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book this and other traveling exhibits through IHS’s Local History Services department. Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time.
To book an exhibit, contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110. For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit www.indianahistory.org.
