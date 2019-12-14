MICHIGAN CITY — After taking home several awards at a military drill competition in Portage, local ROTC students are setting their sights on Daytona Beach.
But they have to face competitors in West Lafayette first.
The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) earned several top awards at the Portage High School military drill competition on Dec. 7.
Cadets Capt. Thomas Mizer and 2nd Lt. Jessica Wilhelm commanded their units to first place finishes in the Armed and Unarmed Regulation categories respectively. Cadet 1st Lt. Bohdan Walker commanded the Armed Exhibition Platoon to a 2nd place finish.
“Our cadets performed well, despite some cadets missing practice due to the flu bug that has been going around,” said Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak.
Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath said this meet was a good indication of where the Wolves need to improve.
“This meet was a good barometer of where we stand right now,” he said. “Our focus is now on the sectional meet at the Purdue University Armory in West Lafayette on Feb. 22. We will have to be at the top of our game to win that meet against 21 other schools and earn a spot at the Marine National Championship meet in April.”
Michigan City has qualified the last two years for that meet. This year it is in Daytona Beach, Florida. The trip would be fully funded by the Marine Corps.
In addition to the Drill Team preparing for the sectional meet, the cadets will be supporting the school and community during December. Among their activities will be helping with the set-up and clean-up for the One City One Sound concert, providing Color Guards for the home basketball games and providing bell-ringers for the Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.