MICHIGAN CITY — On Friday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will celebrate the opening of its newest exhibition, Living Architecture, which runs through Jan. 4, 2020. All are invited to visit the center and enjoy art, complimentary light refreshments and a cash bar from 5-8 p.m. as part of LCA’s First Friday cultural event series.
Living Architecture invites viewers to consider the ongoing impact and influence that immigrants have on art, design, labor, innovation and contemporary thought. Using a wide range of approaches, the featured artists pull ideas and information from their cultural histories to inform and challenge the present. The topics addressed in Living Architecture are particularly relevant in Northwest Indiana, a region that has been shaped by its rich immigration history.
This exhibition is co-curated by Tricia Van Eck and Nathan Abhalter Smith and has traveled from 6018North, an exhibition space considered Chicago’s home for experimental arts and culture. Living Architecture was developed with support from the Terra Foundation for American Art. The current presentation of Living Architecture is a collaboration between 6018North and LCA, sponsored by NIPSCO.
First Friday attendees will want to explore Jamiah Calvin's The Healing, which ends Nov. 2. As an artist, Calvin uses his art to reflect self-healing while yet striving for peace and tranquility in his own life. His work displays vulnerability, flaws, imperfections, pain; but in all things the complex beauty of human nature. This exhibition is on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios.
Attendees can also enjoy the work of Dorothy Graden in Perceived Realities, on display in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios. Graden’s unique paintings are inspired by time spent hiking through the mountains and deserts of the American Southwest while studying ancient petroglyphs and prehistoric rock paintings.
Those interested in a more in-depth look at Living Architecture are also invited to attend two free events on Nov. 9. From 11 a.m. to noon, LCA will host a curator-led tour of the exhibition. Between 1-4 p.m., families are invited to the center for a Family Day featuring age-appropriate interpretive tours and onsite artmaking.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts, is located at 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. Admission is free. Gallery weekday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
