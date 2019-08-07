MICHIGAN CITY — Local ROTC students mixed adventure and training with an out-of-state leadership camp.
Now they’re bringing those skills back to help their community.
Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) cadets Capt. Thomas Mizer, 1st Lt. Bohdan Walker, and Cpl. Josh Wilhelm attended the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania, from July 21-27.
Top quality cadets from all of the country participated in the camp, incorporating leadership skills into high adventure training. The development of trust, communication, cooperation and acceptance of all members of the team were emphasized throughout the camp. The cadets attended the camp at no cost to themselves or MCHS. All costs, to include transportation, were funded by the Marine Corps.
“These cadets are going to be some of the leaders in our program for this year,” said Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath. “This camp really provided them with experiences that they can build upon to lead our program.”
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine instructor, said the cadets represented MCHS well.
“Our cadets showed that Michigan City cadets can hold their own with the best cadets in the country,” he said.
While most students will be enjoying the last few weeks of their summer vacation, the MCHS MCJROTC cadets will be supporting the community and Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS).
The cadets helped out at the Grand Prix Boat Races at Washington Park on Aug. 3 and 4. They will also be assisting in the set-up and functioning of the Back-To-School Rally on Aug. 8 at the Elston football field, where students from all MCAS schools can obtain free school supplies. On the day before classes begin at MCHS (Aug. 14), cadets will provide support for the Freshmen Orientation.
