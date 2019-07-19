La PORTE — Applications and nominations for Leadership La Porte County’s 36th class are now being accepted. A few spots remain open, but class is filling up.
The 36th class series will begin with an Opening Retreat on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 and continues one day per month through May 2020.
The program focuses on educating participants on all aspects of La Porte County while enhancing personal leadership skills and networking with current leaders throughout La Porte County. The goal of the Adult Program is to provide the information, resources and tools to help the participant become a knowledgeable, well-informed and motivated community leader.
Leadership participants are encouraged to utilize the information received and the skills gained through the class to become more actively involved in La Porte County. The aim is to provide information and experiences that will be used in their professional and personal lives.
Hundreds of local individuals have participated in the Leadership Adult Program since its inception 36 years ago. Each session emphasizes a specific community issue and skill, including education, criminal justice, economic development, local government, quality of life, decision-making, collaboration, teamwork and more. Community activities and team projects emphasizing the effects of group dynamics are also part of the learning experience.
Leadership La Porte County’s program is unique in that it offers the participants opportunities in which they might not otherwise be exposed. This gives them a first-hand look at the networks in La Porte County. Participants from all walks of life are encouraged to participate, whether they are emerging leaders, new community members or life-long community members. The ideal candidates are those interested in learning more about community resources and getting involved.
Applications are now available, and those interested in the Adult Leadership Program are encouraged to apply no later than Aug. 5 to reserve their spot. Tuition for the program is $900 which covers the cost of all course materials, meals and class locations. Tuition may be paid by the participant, an employer, a sponsoring organization or individual and by credit card or installments. Some partial scholarships may be available.
Class applications for the 2019-20 Adult Leadership Program can be completed online at www.leadershiplaportecounty.com.
For more information call 325-8223 or email info@leadershiplaportecounty.com.
