La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) and Interim Music Director, Charles Steck, announce auditions for the 2019-20 season. Auditions will take place Aug. 27 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the La Porte High School (Door 15) located at 602 F St.
The orchestra is seeking qualified musicians to fill the vacancies in the following positions:
Principal Second Violin
Principal Viola
Principal Bass
2nd Bassoon
Percussion
Section Violin
Section Cello
Section Trumpet
Season Student Apprentices (2019-20 School Year)
All instruments available to audition for subbing and/or future LCSO opportunities
The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has a unique apprentice program, which places highly skilled high school students alongside seasoned professionals.
These paid positions offer advanced and motivated students a chance to learn first hand the discipline, motivation, character and musicianship necessary to perform at a professional level. A limited number of Student Apprentice positions are available. Please contact the LCSO Personnel Manager for more information and availability.
The 2019-20 season will feature a Children’s Concert and three season subscriptions concerts. LCSO also contracts with the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte for their Holiday at the Pops fundraiser and the New Buffalo Business Association for their annual community 4th of July fireworks celebration.
The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is a per service orchestra offering contracts on an annual basis. All positions are paid and mileage is paid for non-La Porte County residents. The 60-piece orchestra includes musicians from Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Merrillville, South Bend and Michigan.
More information, including specific audition requirements may be found at www.LCSO.net or by contacting Morgan Sleeper, Personnel Manager, at lcsopersonnel@gmail.com.
