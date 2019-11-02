La PORTE – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has selected three high school musicians to be a part of the ensemble for the 2019-20 season.
They are:
Alyse Ames – flute
Logan Gard – clarinet
Afyah Giuliani – violin
The Student Apprentice Program has a long history with the LCSO though not active in recent years. Interim Music Director Chuck Steck has made it a priority to re-instate this very important program with plans to continue beyond the current season.
“This is an important program for the orchestra to have," Steck said. "I was heavily influenced by the adults in the orchestras I performed with when I was a young musician, in particular the late Jim Garwood, the original Principal Trumpet of our orchestra. Now we have the chance to influence and give practical experience to young artists who are planning to include music in their adult lives and careers."
Alyse Ames is a senior at La Porte High School where, in addition to the flute, she plays the piccolo, tenor saxophone and oboe. Ames has been very active in the music programs for all four years at LPHS. She plans on continuing her music career through a college major and a secondary focus in accounting.
Logan Gard is a junior at La Porte High School. His primary instrument is the B♭ clarinet that he plays in the marching band, concert and the school orchestra. Gard doubles on saxophone and alto clarinet and plans to major in music education.
Afyah Giuliani is a 15-year-old La Porte resident and began her love of music by playing two wooden spoons and dancing to the music of Vivaldi! Guiliani has studied violin since the age of six and enjoys playing at her church and for nursing home residents. She also was a youth vocal finalist in the LCSO’s 2018 Hoosier Star.
All three student apprentices will be involved in rehearsals and performances throughout the season. In addition to the Student Apprentice Program, the LCSO is making plans to involve even more students in programs to be announced.
