MICHIGAN CITY — Looking for a fun, free event to kick off the school year? On Sept. 6 from 5-8 p.m., Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host its first ever Back-to-School Celebration. This unique edition of LCA’s popular First Fridays program has been designed specifically with families in mind.
“We really wanted to celebrate the beginning of the school year with students and families and thought a First Friday party was a perfect fit, “ says Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s Education Director. “Our inaugural Back-to-School Celebration provides a free creative evening for kids and families of our community headed back to the important work of studying and growing this school year, and everyone is invited!”
The evening’s lineup includes plenty of activities for families to enjoy. Kids and their grown-ups can join in our dance party with music provided by DJ Alfonta Lee of Lee’s Beats. Need a break from the action? Check out LCA’s colorful summer blockbuster exhibition, The Chicago Imagists: Before and After, which runs through Oct. 19.
In the NIPSCO Art Education Studios, artists of all ages will find opportunities to express their creativity with a variety of artmaking activities throughout the evening, including collaborative hoola hoop weaving and making free form sculptures.
As always, complimentary light refreshments will be available, with a number of kid-friendly selections on the menu. LCA’s cash bar features both alcoholic and non-alcoholic selections.
LCA is located at 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.