LCA offers expanded Family Day programming on Sept. 21

MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) invites area families to attend a free Family Day on Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m.
This creativity-filled event will offer children and adults opportunities to connect with each other while exploring LCA’s summer blockbuster exhibition, The Chicago Imagists: Before and After. No advance registration is necessary.
LCA offers a free Family Day for each major exhibition. This program has a long history at the center, but was recently expanded to serve more participants at each session through an “open house” style approach. Families now have the opportunity to enjoy multiple art activities as well as mini tours of LCA’s three galleries in a relaxed, welcoming environment. Kid-friendly snacks will be provided.
“At LCA, we believe art is for everyone, especially kids,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s Education Director. “Our Family Days allow kids and their grown-ups to experience our exhibits, learn from our docents and staff, and make some artwork together all at their own pace and time. We want families and young visitors to feel welcome and comfortable in our galleries and classrooms, and Family Days are a great entry point to spending relaxed creative time at LCA.”
Family Days are particularly engaging for school-age children and their parents or caregivers. However, artists of all ages are welcome to attend.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is located at 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City, Indiana. Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
