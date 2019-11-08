MICHIGAN CITY — Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) in Michigan City welcomes the community to explore its new exhibition, Living Architecture, through two interpretive programs on Saturday.
Living Architecture invites viewers to consider the ongoing impact and influence that immigrants have on art, design, labor, innovation and contemporary thought. This exhibition is co-curated by Tricia Van Eck, Nathan Abhalter Smith and Lora Fosberg and has traveled from 6018North, an exhibition space considered Chicago’s home for experimental arts and culture.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, curators Van Eck and Fosberg will lead visitors on a gallery tour of the exhibition. The tour will last approximately one hour and include “behind the scenes” insights into putting together an exhibition of this scale. Admission is free and no advance registration is required.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, area families are invited to attend a free Family Day. This drop-in event will allow children and adults to create a variety of art projects and explore Living Architecture through docent-led mini tours of the exhibition. Family Days are particularly engaging for school-age children and their parents or caregivers. However, artists of all ages are welcome to attend.
LCA’s 2019 Family Day programming was funded in part by a generous grant from Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
“Family Days provide valuable opportunities for kids and adults in our community to connect with each other and with the art in our galleries in a laid-back, welcoming setting,” says Michelle Shirk, LCA’s Development Director. “We are very grateful for Unity’s generous support of this impactful program.”
Lubeznik Center for the Arts is located at 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
