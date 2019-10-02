MICHIGAN CITY — On Oct. 4, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host its monthly First Friday cultural event. Everyone in the community is invited to visit the center from 5 to 8 p.m. to enjoy food, art, music and more.
Peter Aglinskas, recipient of the Chicago Cultural Department’s “Artists International” award, returns to LCA to entertain First Friday attendees with his solo guitar stylings. Aglinskas combines the contemporary worlds of jazz, soul and rock with technique firmly rooted in the classical music tradition
LCA will also celebrate the opening receptions of two exhibitions in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios. Attendees can meet artist Jamiah Calvin and discover his exhibition, “The Healing.” The artwork of Area Artists’ Association members Carol Estes and Kevin Firme will also be featured.
Finally, visitors can enjoy one last look at LCA’s summer exhibition, “The Chicago Imagists: Before and After,” before it closes on Oct. 19. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Throughout the evening, attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and a cash bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic selections. Doughnuts, apples, cider, soft pretzels and other treats will be available in the fall spirit. Food Sponsors for this event include Garwood Orchards, Ben’s Soft Pretzels of Michigan City and Lange’s Old Fashioned Meat Market. Media sponsorship of this event is provided by 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, 102.5 FM/AM 1060 WHFB.
LCA is located at 101 W. 2nd St., at the lakefront in Michigan City. Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
