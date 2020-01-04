La PORTE — For the Rotary Club of La Porte, the development of next generation community leadership is essential in making a meaningful impact on the future of our community.
The organization wants to support and foster the desire our young people have to engage and contribute to their community, which is why they are excited to announce that in 2020, they will focus our efforts on preparing tomorrow’s leaders by offering the Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship Program.
They are encouraging new graduates from La Porte, South Central, New Prairie and Tri-Township High schools to apply for a Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship. Awards will be heavily focused on recognizing and supporting young women and men who demonstrate leadership ability, more so than academic standing alone.
The Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship is available to candidates who are continuing their education or training for the coming academic year and have a proven track record of contributing to the community, have clear career aspirations, and have demonstrable and/or developing leadership qualities.
The application deadline is Feb. 21, 2020.
The Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow recipient will have a proven track record in making a difference in other people’s lives through exceptional community involvement, demonstrable leadership, and a strong commitment to his or her own professional development and career path.
For more information on the Rotary Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship Program, or to learn more about Rotary Club of La Porte, visit https://www.rotaryoflaporte.org/.
The mission of the Rotary Club of La Porte is to bring community leaders together to improve the quality of life in the community and the world. “Service Above Self” is a long-standing Rotary motto. Members of the Rotary Club of La Porte volunteer locally, regionally and internationally to combat hunger, enrich education, support clean water initiatives, improve living conditions, promote peace and eradicate polio throughout the world.
Call Courtney Parthun at (219) 380-1907 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.