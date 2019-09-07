La Porte Lions
La Porte Lions met Aug. 13 at Wings in La Porte.
Boss Lion Barb Smeltzer led the Pledge of Allegiance, Lion Sandra Provan offered prayer. La Porte High School student Jill Maudlin reported on her summer experience at the University of Notre Dame, which La Porte Lions donated funds for.
Provan read the minutes of the July 8 meeting. Lion Teri Burkhart proposed and Lion Paul Marsh seconded a motion to accept, which was approved. Provan read thank-you letters from scholarship winners Shelby Attar and Kayla Kellpsh, from Handley and Hailmann librarians and from La Porte Park and Recreation Department for donations.
Marsh said help is needed at the Indiana State Fair.
A request for batteries for a wheelchair has been received; Lion Diane Spoljoric proposed, Provan seconded a motion to provide them. Marsh will see to it. A request for a new roof on a home has been received, Marsh will get more information.
Smeltzer presented Marsh with a Centennial Membership pin.
The next meeting will be a joint meeting with Maple City Lions on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Center Township Trustee's Office, 1700 Lincoln Way, where the radio station used to be.
