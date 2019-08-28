La PORTE – Whether you want to tone, de-stress, or get your heart pumping, a variety of classes are available at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St. in La Porte.
Zumba
A great cardio workout that combines Latin music with dance and fitness moves. Zumba classes are offered from 6-7 p.m. Mondays, 5:30-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
Zumba Gold
A Zumba workout at a less intense pace. Classes are available from 7:45-8:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
Zumba Toning
Focuses on body sculpting. Classes are available from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 5:30-6:30 a.m. Fridays, at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
Yoga
Helps reduce stress, increase flexibility, and gain strength. Classes are available from 6-7 a.m. Mondays at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
Chair Yoga
Yoga through simple seated poses to reduce stress and increase relaxation. Classes available from 8:45-9:45 a.m. Mondays, and 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
Strength Training
Tone up, burn calories, and stay strong with this dynamic, safe program designed for all fitness levels and body types. Classes are available from 8:50-9:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9-9:30 a.m. Saturdays at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
Circuit Training
This fast-paced, fun, and challenging combination of aerobics and strength training provides a great full-body workout. Classes take place from 5:05-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Crossing, 1203 Washington St., La Porte. Registration is not required.
A Wellness & Rehab membership is $30 a month and includes the use of all exercise equipment at any of the five Wellness & Rehab locations in La Porte, Knox, New Carlisle and Michigan City, warm water pools in La Porte and Michigan City, and access to unlimited classes. Those interested in chair yoga only can join for $10 a month.
Membership also includes access to wellness specialists who can provide blood pressure checks, health screenings, health coaching, massage, reflexology, healing touch, nutrition education, diabetes prevention, and tobacco cessation (fees may apply).
A one-time $25 orientation fee includes equipment orientation, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar screenings, resting heart rate, height, and weight measurements.
For more information, call 326-2408. For a current list of classes and programs, visit https://www.laportehealth.com/wellness-classes
