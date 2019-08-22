La PORTE – La Porte Hospital is welcoming the community to the following support groups in September:
Diabetes Support Group
The Diabetes Support Group provides a place to share ideas, experiences, and problems related to diabetes for those with diabetes, as well as their support team. The group meets from 11 a.m.-noon, the fourth Monday of the month (Sept. 23), in the Heart & Vascular First Floor Conference Room, 901 Lincoln Way, La Porte, or from 11 a.m.-noon, the fourth Tuesday of the month (Sept. 24) in the First Floor Conference Room at Starke Hospital, 102 E. Culver Road, Knox. Contact 326-2478 for details.
Parkinson’s Support Group
Supporting those with Parkinson’s disease, their families, and caregivers in adapting more positively to the physical, emotional, and social changes associated with the disease. The group meets at 2 p.m. every third Tuesday (Sept. 17) at Brentwood Assisted Living, 2002 Andrew Ave., La Porte (park in back and use back door). For more information call 362-5749.
Cancer Support Group
Have you been affected by a cancer diagnosis? The Cancer Support Group provides patients, families, and caregivers a chance to share experiences and learn new ways of coping with the disease process. The group meets 4-5 p.m. every other month on the third Tuesday of the month, with the next meeting being Oct. 15. They meet at the La Porte Hospital Heart & Vascular Center, 901 Lincoln Way, in the First Floor Conference Room. Contact (219) 785-3444 for more information.
Women Heart
This group offers support and education on living a heart healthy life and meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Thursday of every month (Sept. 12). This group meets at La Porte Hospital’s Heart & Vascular Center, 901 Lincoln Way, in the First Floor Conference Room. Call 324-7519 for more information.
Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group
Providing emotional and social support to patients, families, and caregivers affected by MS, this group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The next meeting will be held on Sept. 10 in the La Porte Hospital Auditorium, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte. Call (219) 874-2681 for more information or to ask questions.
