La PORTE – La Porte Hospital has announced its December childbirth and family care classes.
Super Siblings Class
This class, for children ages 3 to 7 and their parents, helps brothers and sisters adjust to a new baby in the house. The Super Siblings class is a one-session class that helps prepare children for the new baby and teaches positive sibling skills. The class is one Saturday every other month from 2-4 p.m., in the La Porte Hospital Childbirth Education and Prenatal Classroom, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte. The next class is Dec. 7. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. Register by visiting laportehealth.com/childbirth.
Newborn & Infant Care Class
Join our interactive class where expecting moms, dads, and their supporting friends or family can practice caring for their bundles of joy. Clinical nurse educators with La Porte Hospital’s Birthing & Family Care Center will have mannequins on hand to help review best practices for caring for babies. Topics include transition of care (skin to skin); newborn tests and procedures; newborn appearance; skin, cord and diaper care; bathing and shampooing; gagging and choking (bulb syringe use); and proper positioning (safe sleep and tummy time). The upcoming Newborn and Infant Care Class is from 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 7, in the second floor prenatal classroom. Register at laportehealth.com/childbirth.
4-Hour Childbirth Preparation Class
This class should be taken at approximately 28 weeks of pregnancy. Topics covered are: prelude to labor, labor, support techniques to assist the laboring mother, vaginal birth, medical procedures, cesarean sections, postpartum care, pain management options, newborn baby care, preparations for going home, and tour of the Birthing and Family Care Center at La Porte Hospital.
This class is from 4-8 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of the month. Upcoming classes are Dec. 4 and 18. A class is also being offered on Dec. 21. Those attending are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. Class sizes are limited and advanced registration is required. Register at laportehealth.com/childbirth.
Breastfeeding Class
Breastfeeding provides benefits to both mom and baby. Breastfeeding mothers have a decreased risk of breast and ovarian cancer, diabetes and postpartum depression. Breastfed babies have increased protection against illnesses and a lower risk of allergies, ear infections, asthma and obesity. This class will help soon-to-be parents learn what to expect with breastfeeding, how to recognize baby’s feeding cues, positioning techniques and problem-solving skills. Classes are from 6-8 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month at La Porte Hospital in the Childbirth Education and Prenatal Classroom. The next class is Dec. 3. Class sizes are limited and advanced registration is required. Register at laportehealth.com/childbirth.
Breastfeeding Drop-In Clinic
The first weeks after delivery are always the hardest, and we want to be there to support your breastfeeding success. The drop-in clinic provides open times, no appointment needed, for moms to meet with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant or a Certified Lactation Counselor to help sort out any issues and answer questions. Some concerns that typically come up are: latching techniques for baby, overproduction or underproduction of breast milk, hand expression, nipple tenderness and baby weights.
The next breastfeeding drop-in clinic will be from 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 17. The clinic is always held the third Tuesday of the month in the Lactation Lounge within the Birthing & Family Care Center at La Porte Hospital.
