La PORTE – La Porte Hospital has announced its January childbirth and family care classes.
Super Siblings Class
This class, for children ages 3 to 7 and their parents, helps brothers and sisters adjust to a new baby in the house. The Super Siblings class is a one-session class that helps prepare children for the new baby and teaches positive sibling skills. Children are asked to bring a doll or stuffed animal to practice holding, diapering, and swaddling the new baby. We also provide a class or activity to help welcome your little one. The class is one Saturday every other month from 2 to 4 p.m., in the La Porte Hospital Childbirth Education and Prenatal Classroom, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte, Second Floor. The Next class is Feb. 1. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. Register by visiting laportehealth.com/childbirth.
Newborn & Infant Care Class
Join our interactive class where expecting moms, dads, and their supporting friends or family can practice caring for their bundles of joy. Clinical nurse educators with La Porte Hospital’s Birthing & Family Care Center will have mannequins on hand to help review best practices for caring for babies. Topics include transition of care (skin to skin); newborn tests and procedures; newborn appearance; skin, cord and diaper care; bathing and shampooing; gagging and choking (bulb syringe use); and proper positioning (safe sleep and tummy time). The upcoming Newborn and Infant Care Class is from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1, in the second floor prenatal classroom. Register at laportehealth.com/childbirth.
4-Hour Childbirth Preparation Class
This class should be taken at approximately 28 weeks of pregnancy. Topics covered are: prelude to labor, labor, support techniques to assist the laboring mother, vaginal birth, medical procedures, cesarean sections, postpartum care, pain management options, newborn baby care, preparations for going home, and tour of the Birthing and Family Care Center at La Porte Hospital. Those attending are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. A drink and light snack is provided. You are welcome to bring a second support person.
Classes are offered two Wednesdays and one Saturday per month. The next classes are Jan. 15 (accelerated) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Classes are held in the La Porte Hospital Childbirth Education and Prenatal Classroom, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte, Second Floor. Class sizes are limited and advanced registration is required. Register at laportehealth.com/childbirth.
