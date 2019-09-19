Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 19

PLAY & LEARN

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

TECH FREE FAMILY NIGHT

4-6 p.m.

Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna

Put the phones and technology away for the night, and join the library for tech-free fun.

All Ages

Friday, Sept. 20

STORIES & MORE

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY

Community Outreach - Oak Woods Manor

12:30-1:45 p.m.

Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.

Adults 18+

Saturday, Sept. 21

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Main Library

Shop all types of books and materials and support the Friends of the Library at our annual Sunflower Fair Book Sale.

All Ages

Monday, Sept. 23

MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON VIDEO PRODUCTION

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.

All Ages

Tuesday, Sept. 24

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - MEDICARE AND MEDICAID

6-7 p.m.

Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City

Learn about Medicare and Medicaid from Cory Soller, who has 20 years educating the public on this topic, and find out how to these programs support for aging adults in the home or in assisted living.

Adults 18+

Wednesday, Sept. 25

TALKING BOOKS - BOOK CLUB

11 a.m.-noon

Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights

Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!

Adults 18+

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Thursday, Sept. 26

PLAY & LEARN

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

COMMUNITY RESOURCE DAY - HEALTH INSURANCE

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Main Library - Study Room C

Are you having a hard time finding insurance coverage within your means? Come speak with a representative to find an affordable health care plan that works for you.

Adults 18+

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library - Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Friday, Sept. 27

STORIES & MORE

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

