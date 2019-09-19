Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Thursday, Sept. 19
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TECH FREE FAMILY NIGHT
4-6 p.m.
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
Put the phones and technology away for the night, and join the library for tech-free fun.
All Ages
Friday, Sept. 20
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Oak Woods Manor
12:30-1:45 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
Saturday, Sept. 21
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Main Library
Shop all types of books and materials and support the Friends of the Library at our annual Sunflower Fair Book Sale.
All Ages
Monday, Sept. 23
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON VIDEO PRODUCTION
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
Tuesday, Sept. 24
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - MEDICARE AND MEDICAID
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Learn about Medicare and Medicaid from Cory Soller, who has 20 years educating the public on this topic, and find out how to these programs support for aging adults in the home or in assisted living.
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Sept. 25
TALKING BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
11 a.m.-noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Sept. 26
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE DAY - HEALTH INSURANCE
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Library - Study Room C
Are you having a hard time finding insurance coverage within your means? Come speak with a representative to find an affordable health care plan that works for you.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Friday, Sept. 27
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.