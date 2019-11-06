Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Wednesday, Nov. 6
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 8
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Oak Woods Manor
12:30-1:45 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich the quality of life.
Adults 18+
Saturday, Nov. 9
50 YEARS OF SESAME STREET CELEBRATION
1-3 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Join us while we celebrate this iconic television series by taking a stroll down Sesame Street. There will be fun, games, and a music class and jam session led by musical guest Wendy Daly.
Young Children 2-5
Tuesday, Nov. 12
PAGE TURNERS - BOOK CLUB
noon-1 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
VIRTUAL VACATION DAY - NATIONAL PARKS
2-3 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
"Hike" through National Parks but leave the bug spray at home! Virtual reality goggles make it possible to go places you've never been and have an immersive experience without spending a fortune.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
RESUME RESCUE
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Bring your resume to the top of the pile. Learn how to create a professional-looking resume using library resource, Cypress Resume.
Adults 18+
PAJAMA TIME
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Children along with their favorite grown-ups, are invited to talk, sing, read, write and play as we share stories, rhymes, music and movement. Pajama wearing is optional but definitely more fun!
Young Children 2-5
HOOKED ON BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
6-7 p.m.
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Nov. 13
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Thursday, Nov. 14
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 15
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.