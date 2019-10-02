Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Library In The Community
2-3 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
Main Library
3-5 p.m.
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
INTRODUCTION TO DRONES
Main Library
6-7 p.m.
Curious about the changing role of drones? Discover how drones impact industries from insurance to farming, construction, and more. Learn about FAA certification and opportunities to earn income.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Thursday, Oct. 3
PLAY & LEARN
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
Main Library
3-5 p.m.
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Friday, Oct. 4
STORIES & MORE
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS
Main Library
3-5:30 p.m.
This is a registered event
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Monday, Oct. 7
BOOKIES - BOOK CLUB
10-11 a.m.
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome.
Adults 18+
COVER 2 COVER - BOOK CLUB
noon-2 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON 3D MODELING AND PRINTING
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
CALLING ALL COUNTRY MUSIC FANS! - KEN BURNS "COUNTRY MUSIC" SCREENER
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Join us for a sneak peek of Ken Burns' "County Music" documentary and a stroll down country music memory lane. Share your favorite country music memories and compete in a little trivia competition.
All Ages, Adults 18+
Tuesday, Oct. 8
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Community Outreach - Golden Living (Fountainview Terrace)
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
ORGANIZE YOUR FAMILY HISTORY
10:30 a.m.-noon
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Genealogy
Adults 18+
PAGE TURNERS - BOOK CLUB
noon-1 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room A
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
ART AT THE LIBRARY - EYE CATCHING MOSAICS
4-6 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Learn the basics and history of mosaics while having fun making a mosaic owl. Kids will have fun as they sort through the various types of beans to find the right colors for their masterpiece.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
HOOKED ON BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
6-7 p.m.
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomer always welcome!
Adults 18+
PAJAMA TIME
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Enjoy a family storytime at the library. Pajamas welcome!
Young Children 2-5
CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - CARING FOR AGING PARENTS AT HOME
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
92 percent of people over the age of 65 want to stay in their homes as long as possible. Mary Joe Jaime from First Light Home Care presents on how to help your parents maintain their freedom at home.
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Oct. 9
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
11 a.m.-noon
Community Outreach - Miller Health
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Oct. 10
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills!
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Oct. 11
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
