Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
TALKING BOOKS – BOOK CLUB
11 a.m.-noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month’s selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library – Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
DIY POP SOCKETS
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Want to design your own pop socket to attach to your phone? In this class you’ll be able to make your own pop socket. A fun way to add personality to your phone.
Teens 13-18
Thursday, Jan. 23
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library – Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
STRING ART CONSTELLATIONS
4-5 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
This is a registered event
Decorate your space by painting and designing your own constellation string art project using canvas, paint, and string. Space is limited, so please register at laportelibrary.org.
Kids 6-11
Friday, Jan. 24
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
Monday, Jan. 27
MAKE A DIFFERENCE – WARM WINTER HATS
3-5 p.m.
Main Library – Maker Lab
Help us Make a Difference in the community by making warm winter hats to share with our friends at area elementary schools.
Youth
Tuesday, Jan. 28
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library – Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
READER’S CORNER – BOOK CLUB
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month’s book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Jan. 29
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library – Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Thursday, Jan. 30
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library – Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Jan. 31
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
SOUTH BEND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – BRASS TRIO & INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO
Noon-1 p.m.
Main Library – Meeting Room B
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio will be on hand to offer the young members of our community the opportunity to hear, see, and try instruments.
Young Children 2-5
CARNEGIE CENTENNIAL YEAR CELEBRATION
3-6 p.m.
Main Library
Come party with us! Celebrating the Library’s Centennial Year and the 2019 ILF Outstanding Library Award.
All Ages
Saturday, Feb. 1
Don’t Let Fake News Fake You Out
Saturday, February 01: 2:30pm – 5:00pm
Main Library – Meeting Room B
AGE GROUP: ADULTS 18+
EVENTS TYPE: DIGITAL SKILLS
Join us to learn about different types of fake news and the ways you can help to stop it!
