Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.

To sign up for any registered events, you’ll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches

Wednesday, Jan. 22

TALKING BOOKS – BOOK CLUB

11 a.m.-noon

Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights

Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month’s selection. Newcomers always welcome!

Adults 18+

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library – Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

DIY POP SOCKETS

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights

Want to design your own pop socket to attach to your phone? In this class you’ll be able to make your own pop socket. A fun way to add personality to your phone.

Teens 13-18

Thursday, Jan. 23

PLAY & LEARN

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library – Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTOR

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights

Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.

Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11

STRING ART CONSTELLATIONS

4-5 p.m.

Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City

This is a registered event

Decorate your space by painting and designing your own constellation string art project using canvas, paint, and string. Space is limited, so please register at laportelibrary.org.

Kids 6-11

Friday, Jan. 24

STORIES & MORE

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

Young Children 2-5

Monday, Jan. 27

MAKE A DIFFERENCE – WARM WINTER HATS

3-5 p.m.

Main Library – Maker Lab

Help us Make a Difference in the community by making warm winter hats to share with our friends at area elementary schools.

Youth

Tuesday, Jan. 28

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library – Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

READER’S CORNER – BOOK CLUB

6-7 p.m.

Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City

Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month’s book selection. Newcomers always welcome!

Adults 18+

Wednesday, Jan. 29

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library – Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

Thursday, Jan. 30

PLAY & LEARN

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.

STEAM SANDBOX

3-5 p.m.

Main Library – Maker Lab

(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.

Youth

TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTOR

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights

Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.

Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11

Friday, Jan. 31

STORIES & MORE

10-10:30 a.m.

Main Library

Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.

Young Children 2-5

SOUTH BEND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – BRASS TRIO & INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO

Noon-1 p.m.

Main Library – Meeting Room B

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio will be on hand to offer the young members of our community the opportunity to hear, see, and try instruments.

Young Children 2-5

CARNEGIE CENTENNIAL YEAR CELEBRATION

3-6 p.m.

Main Library

Come party with us! Celebrating the Library’s Centennial Year and the 2019 ILF Outstanding Library Award.

All Ages

Saturday, Feb. 1

Don’t Let Fake News Fake You Out

Saturday, February 01: 2:30pm – 5:00pm

Main Library – Meeting Room B

AGE GROUP: ADULTS 18+

EVENTS TYPE: DIGITAL SKILLS

Join us to learn about different types of fake news and the ways you can help to stop it!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.