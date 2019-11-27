Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Friday, Nov. 29
WIZARD OF OZ TURNS 80 - INTERACTIVE MOVIE EVENT
1-3 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Interactive movies encourage audience participation. Movement, laughter, and noise are welcome as we journey with Dorothy and her pals down the yellow brick road.
All Ages
Monday, Dec. 2
COVER 2 COVER - BOOK CLUB
Noon-2 p.m.
Union Mills Branch, 3727W CR-800S, Union Mills
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON CIRCUITS
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
Tuesday, Dec. 3
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Golden Living (Countryside)
2-3 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Thursday, Dec. 5
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
MAKER LAB: BEGINNERS NIGHT
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Discover the possibilities in the Maker Lab! Find out how to get started during Beginners Night. We’ll answer your questions about equipment & explain how to access the lab during library open hours.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Friday, Dec. 6
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Dungeons & Dragons - Curse of Castle Ravenloft
3-5:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Tweens 12-14, Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Saturday, Dec. 7
DIY MINI EMERGENCY USB CHARGER - INTERMEDIATE SOLDERING CLASS
1-2:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Ready to dial your soldering skills up a notch? We'll assemble and solder a mini USB mobile charger that uses a 9V battery for power. Registration required at laportelibrary.org
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
