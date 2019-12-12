Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 12
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Colors, numbers, and directional language are just a few of the topics kids need to learn! Technology can help teach these skills! Come see technology in action supporting early childhood education!
Babies 0-24 Months
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
MAKEY MAKEY - COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WEEK
3-5 p.m.
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
MaKey MaKey is an invention kit that turns everyday objects into touchpads. Paired with Scratch, students build and code interactive projects.
Teens 13-18, Kids 6-11
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Dec. 13
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Oh no! Bees are loose in the library! Can the bees find their way back to their hive? Help wrangle these insects while learning fun facts about them! Come join us and see if we can rescue the bees!
Young Children 2-5
Monday, Dec. 16
Maker Monday - Focus on Circuits
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
3D Prints for the Holidays
6-7:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Ready to learn 3D printing? In this class we'll teach you how to use our delta style 3D printer to print cookie cutters, holiday decorations, custom gifts and more.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Virtual Vacation Day - Caribbean
2-3 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
"Swim" in the Caribbean but leave the sunscreen at home! Virtual reality goggles make it possible to go places you've never been and have an immersive experience without spending a fortune.
Adults 18+
STEAM Sandbox
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAB - Teen Advisory Board
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
What do you want from your library? Come to TAB, share your ideas and get involved!
Teens 13-18
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Talking Books - Book Club
11 a.m.-noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Library in the Community
1-1:30 p.m.
Community Outreach - Golden Living (Fountainview Terrace)
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM Sandbox
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Play & Learn
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM Sandbox
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Tail Waggin' Tutor
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Dec. 20
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
