Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 14
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 15
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Monday, Nov. 18
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON 2D DESIGN
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
Tuesday, Nov. 19
VIRTUAL VACATION DAY - NATIONAL PARKS
2-3 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
"Hike" through National Parks but leave the bug spray at home! Virtual reality goggles make it possible to go places you've never been and have an immersive experience without spending a fortune.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAB - TEEN ADVISORY BOARD
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room A
What do you want from your library? Come to TAB, share your ideas, and get involved!
Teens 13-18
CAREGIVER UNIVERSITY - END OF LIFE CARE & PLANNING
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
We will discuss end of life planning and hear Melanie Marshall of VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana speak on in hospice services and care. This is the final class in the series.
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Nov. 20
TALKING BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
11 a.m. - noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
LEAP INTO SCIENCE! - LET'S LEARN ABOUT WIND
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Become a scientist and explore ideas about wind and air by creating and testing your own wind-detecting device!
Kids 6-11
Thursday, Nov. 21
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Nov. 22
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
