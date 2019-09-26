Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 26
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE DAY - HEALTH INSURANCE
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Library - Study Room C
Are you having a hard time finding insurance coverage within your means? Come speak with a representative to find an affordable health care plan that works for you.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Friday, Sept. 27
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Monday, Sept. 30
MAKER MONDAY
Main Library
3-5 p.m.
All ages create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
Tuesday, Oct. 1
STEAM SANDBOX
Main Library
3-5 p.m.
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
COFFEE AND CANVAS
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
5-7 p.m.
This is a registered event
It's the last Coffee and Canvas of the year! Create a gorgeous and colorful still life painting to decorate your home. Register in order to ensure that we have enough supplies.
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Oct. 2
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Library In The Community
2-3 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
Main Library
3-5 p.m.
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
INTRODUCTION TO DRONES
Main Library
6-7 p.m.
Curious about the changing role of drones? Discover how drones impact industries from insurance to farming, construction, and more. Learn about FAA certification and opportunities to earn income.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Thursday, Oct. 3
PLAY & LEARN
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Babies 0-24 months will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
Main Library
3-5 p.m.
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
Friday, Oct. 4
STORIES & MORE
Main Library
10-10:30 a.m.
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS
Main Library
3-5:30 p.m.
This is a registered event
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
