Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 16
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Jan. 17
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
ANIME CLUB
3:45-4:45 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Meet up with other anime fans to talk, watch, play, all things anime. Feel free to come in cosplay!
Teens 13-18
Monday, Jan. 20
TALK TO A LAWYER DAY
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Main Library - Study Room B
Get a free short consultation with a lawyer.
Adults 18+
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Brentwood
1-2 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
MAKE A DIFFERENCE - WARM WINTER HATS
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Help us Make a Difference in the community by making warm winter hats to share with our friends at area elementary schools.
Youth
Tuesday, Jan. 21
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAB - TEEN ADVISORY BOARD
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
What do you want from your library? Come to TAB, share your ideas, and get involved!
Teens 13-18
Wednesday, Jan. 22
TALKING BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
11 a.m.-noon
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
DIY POP SOCKETS
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Want to design your own pop socket to attach to your phone? In this class you'll be able to make your own pop socket. A fun way to add personality to your phone.
Teens 13-18
Thursday, Jan. 23
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Youth
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the branch waiting to hear a good book! Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
STRING ART CONSTELLATIONS
4-5 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
This is a registered event
Decorate your space by painting and designing your own constellation string art project using canvas, paint, and string. Space is limited, so please register at laportelibrary.org.
Kids 6-11
Friday, Jan. 24
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Young Children 2-5
