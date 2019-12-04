Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Golden Living (Countryside)
2-3 p.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
Thursday, Dec. 5
PLAY & LEARN
9-10 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
MAKER LAB: BEGINNERS NIGHT
6-7 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Discover the possibilities in the Maker Lab! Find out how to get started during Beginners Night. We’ll answer your questions about equipment & explain how to access the lab during library open hours.
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Friday, Dec. 6
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Children ages 2-5 (and their favorite grown-up) will enjoy stories, songs, movement and more in this fun program designed to get them ready for Kindergarten.
Dungeons & Dragons - Curse of Castle Ravenloft
3-5:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Join us as our volunteer Dungeon Masters guide us on a journey through the depths of Castle Ravenloft. Together, we will face the evil that lies within.
Tweens 12-14, Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Saturday, Dec. 7
DIY MINI EMERGENCY USB CHARGER - INTERMEDIATE SOLDERING CLASS
1-2:30 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
Ready to dial your soldering skills up a notch? We'll assemble and solder a mini USB mobile charger that uses a 9V battery for power. Registration required at laportelibrary.org
Teens 13-18, Adults 18+
Monday, Dec. 9
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON CIRCUITS
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
LEGO WEDO - COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WEEK
3-5 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Build Lego Robots and code them to light up, make sounds, and move.
Teens 13-18, Kids 6-11
Tuesday, Dec. 10
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Golden Living (Fountainview Terrace)
10:30-11:30 a.m.
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
PAGE TURNERS - BOOK CLUB
noon-1 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
VIRTUAL VACATION DAY - CARIBBEAN
2-3 p.m.
Main Library - Meeting Room B
"Swim" in the Caribbean but leave the sunscreen at home! Virtual reality goggles make it possible to go places you've never been and have an immersive experience without spending a fortune.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
PAJAMA TIME
6-7 p.m.
Coolspring Branch, 6925W CR-400N, Michigan City
Join us as we tell classic stories with robots! Help a hungry caterpillar eat delicious food and a brown bear see colorful animals. Come see how robots add an extra-special element to storytelling!
Young Children 2-5
HOOKED ON BOOKS - BOOK CLUB
6-7 p.m.
Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton
Please join us for coffee or tea and lively discussion as we talk about this month's book selection. Newcomers always welcome!
Adults 18+
Wednesday, Dec. 11
LIBRARY IN THE COMMUNITY
Community Outreach - Miller Health
11 a.m.-noon
Outreach Librarians conduct visits to senior living facilities to share stories, activities, and information. Visits engage adults in meaningful conversations that enrich their quality of life.
Adults 18+
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
BITSBOX - COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WEEK
3-5 p.m.
Hanna Branch, 108 E. West St., Hanna
Students learn Javascript and build keyboarding skills by creating apps on a virtual tablet.
Teens 13-18, Kids 6-11
Thursday, Dec. 12
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Colors, numbers, and directional language are just a few of the topics kids need to learn! Technology can help teach these skills! Come see technology in action supporting early childhood education!
Babies 0-24 Months
STEAM SANDBOX
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
(Ages 8+) Build real-world STEAM skills with self-paced STEAM challenges.
MAKEY MAKEY - COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WEEK
3-5 p.m.
Rolling Prairie Branch, 1 E. Michigan St., Rolling Prairie
MaKey MaKey is an invention kit that turns everyday objects into touchpads. Paired with Scratch, students build and code interactive projects.
Teens 13-18, Kids 6-11
TAIL WAGGIN' TUTOR
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Branch, 436 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights
Dolly and her service dog Parker will be at the Branch waiting to hear a good story. Stop by and snuggle up with Parker and practice your reading skills.
Young Children 2-5, Kids 6-11
Friday, Dec. 13
STORIES & MORE
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Oh no! Bees are loose in the library! Can the bees find their way back to their hive? Help wrangle these insects while learning fun facts about them! Come join us and see if we can rescue the bees!
Young Children 2-5
