Week at a glance at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave.
To sign up for any registered events, you'll need your library card and PIN. Sign up at: https://laporte.libnet.info/events call or pop into any of our branches
Monday, Dec. 30
MAKER MONDAY - FOCUS ON CIRCUITS
3-5 p.m.
Main Library - Maker Lab
Create and collaborate during Maker Mondays! Each month we'll highlight a different skill and the LPCPL Labs equipment you can use to practice and become proficient in that skill.
All Ages
Thursday, Jan. 2
SCHOOL'S OUT CAMP - SEWABLE TECH
10 a.m.-noon
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
In this 2-day camp students will learn hand-sewing techniques to embed circuitry creating a light-up felt circuit and tech case to hold their gadgets. Most students age 9+ can do this project.
Youth
PLAY & LEARN
10-10:30 a.m.
Main Library
Babies 0-24 months (and their favorite grown-up) will be introduced to songs, movement, rhythm and rhyme designed to foster a love of books and reading.
Friday, Jan. 3
SCHOOL'S OUT CAMP - SEWABLE TECH
10 a.m.-noon
Main Library - Maker Lab
This is a registered event.
In this 2-day camp students will learn hand-sewing techniques to embed circuitry creating a light-up felt circuit and tech case to hold their gadgets. Most students age 9+ can do this project.
Youth
