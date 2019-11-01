The La Porte County Parks are on Facebook. Please join as a fan and learn about all the great things happening in the parks.

All registrations and questions go through Red Mill, our administrative office. All registrations must be at least one week in advance. If you are interested in a program, avoid disappointment and sign up right away as most programs require a minimum number of participants. So, failure to sign up early may mean your program may be cancelled.

For registration and questions contact:

Red Mill County Park Administrative Office at 325-8315 or visit www.laportecountyparks.org.

La Porte County Parks Programs  

 

Healthy Lifestyles

Join our delightful social club committed to help improve your quality of life. Plus you’ll keep up with the health trends, gardening, medical information and balancing your active lifestyle. Come relax, enjoy nature, and have coffee or tea on the parks with your new circle of friends. What is even better, its FREE.

Luhr County Park Nature Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays

Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot. Max 30

Call 325-8315

Nov. 6 — What is your spine saying & complimentary health/spinal screening with Hicks Chiropractic Health Center

 

Nature’s Tiny Tots

Come explore nature with toddlers and preschoolers in our Nature Center. Designed for parents and grandparents to bring out the munchkins for some fun. Enjoy music, dance with your kids, giggle, storytelling, take a hike (weather permitting) and just have plain old fun.

FREE

10 to 11 a.m. at Luhr County Park

Toddlers – Pre-School age

Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot 325-8315

Nov. 18, 25

Dec. 2, 16

   

Attention Homeschool Participants  

Nov. 13

Nature Center Open House

Luhr Park  9 a.m. to noon

All ages

Come out to the Luhr Park Nature Center to hang out with other homeschoolers. No organized program will take place during the open house. Stay for an hour or all three.

No pre-registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Parent and Child Discovery Days

6 to 7:15 p.m. Luhr Park Ages 3-8

$5 a child/per program

An adult is required to participate.

Nov. 6 — Hooting Good Time 

Nov. 20 — Turkey Trouble

Dec. 4 — Oh Deer

Dec. 18 — What’s for Dinner?

Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.

 

School Programs and Park Field Trips

Reptiles and Amphibians Oh My!

Attention Formal Educators

If you teach first or second grade students in a school that is in La Porte County, your classroom could have a visit from a park naturalist, along with reptiles and amphibians. During the visit the students will learn the basic differences between reptiles and amphibians, while getting up close and personal with each. Programs can be set up for individual classes with visits to each room lasting 45 minutes each. Program visits are free and will be offered November through February on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Programs can take place anytime during the school day starting as early as 8 am. These programs meet the Life Science Standards: 1st grade — 1.LS.1/ 1.LS.2/1.LS.3  2nd grade — 2.LS.1 / 2.LS.2 / 2.LS.3

Email- natureniki@csinet.net or call 324-5855 to schedule your classroom visit.

Field Trips

Attention Formal Educators, Scout Leaders and Groups

You can schedule an organized program for your students or group at any of the county parks. The programs can be done on various topics that meet state standards and patch requirements. Visit www.laportecountyparks.org for sample programs. The programs are free. Email- natureniki@csinet.net or call 324-5855 for more information or to schedule your field trip/park program.

 

Shelter and Hall Reservations

Call to make your reservations today for one of many picnic shelters at any of our four county parks or reserve our Pat Smith Hall for your family function. Call 325-8315.

