The La Porte County Parks are on Facebook. Please join as a fan and learn about all the great things happening in the parks.
All registrations and questions go through Red Mill, our administrative office. All registrations must be at least one week in advance. If you are interested in a program, avoid disappointment and sign up right away as most programs require a minimum number of participants. So, failure to sign up early may mean your program may be cancelled.
For registration and questions contact:
Red Mill County Park Administrative Office at 325-8315 or visit www.laportecountyparks.org.
La Porte County Parks Programs
Make and Take Craft Weekends
Luhr Park Nature Center
1 to 4 p.m.
Aug. 17, 18
Stop at the nature center to make a craft. All ages welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. The crafts will be available while supplies last. Free
No pre-registration required.
Healthy Lifestyles
Join our delightful social club committed to help improve your quality of life. Plus you’ll keep up with the health trends, gardening, medical information and balancing your active lifestyle. Come relax, enjoy nature, and have coffee or tea on the parks with your new circle of friends. What is even better, its FREE.
Luhr County Park Nature Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays
Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot. Max 30
Call 325-8315
Aug. 7 – Healthy cooking for one or two, Katie Sarver, Wellness Outreach La Porte Hospital.
Sept. 11 – Clean it up with homemade cleansers - Sacha Gee-Burns, Solid Waste District
Nature’s Tiny Tots
Come explore nature with toddlers and preschoolers in our Nature Center. Designed for parents and grandparents to bring out the munchkins for some fun. Enjoy music, dance with your kids, giggle, storytelling, take a hike (weather permitting) and just have plain old fun.
FREE
10 to 11 a.m. at Luhr County Park
Toddlers – Pre-School age
Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot 325-8315
July 29
Aug. 12, 26
Parent and Child Discovery Days
6 to 7:15 p.m. Luhr Park Ages 3-8
$5 a child/per program
An adult is required to participate.
July 31 — Was that a Hummingbird?
Aug. 7 — Powerful Plants
Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.
Tuesday Treasures
Tuesdays at Luhr Park
9 a.m. to noon
Ages 6-13
Parents are not required to participate or stay during the program. $8 per person/per program. All programs include arts and crafts.
Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.
July 30 – Ducks Unlimited – Come learn all about ducks and explore their lives.
Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.
Zentangle Animal Coloring and Tile Craft
Aug. 31
Luhr Park
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$20 per person
Ages 13 and up
Hemlock Heather will guide you on this craft journey. All supplies will be provided; children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration and payment is required on or before Aug. 22.
Teachers-Groups-Scout Leaders
Free Environmental Education Programs are offered to groups throughout the year.
The programs last one hour or longer depending on the group size and age. Programs can be scheduled at Creek Ridge Park, Luhr Park, Bluhm Park or Red Mill Park. Call for more information and to make your reservations today.
Shelter and Hall Reservations
Call to make your reservations today for one of many picnic shelters at any of our four county parks or reserve our Pat Smith Hall for your family function. Call 325-8315.
