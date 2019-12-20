The La Porte County Parks are on Facebook. Please join as a fan and learn about all the great things happening in the parks.
All registrations and questions go through Red Mill, our administrative office. All registrations must be at least one week in advance. If you are interested in a program, avoid disappointment and sign up right away as most programs require a minimum number of participants. So, failure to sign up early may mean your program may be cancelled.
For registration and questions contact:
Red Mill County Park Administrative Office at 325-8315 or visit www.laportecountyparks.org.
La Porte County Parks Programs
Breakfast with the Birds
Jan. 25
Luhr County Park Nature Center
9:30-11 a.m. FREE
Meet at Luhr Park Nature Center from 9:30-11 a.m. This free program is open to all ages. Come and explore our feathered friends and enjoy breakfast treats while watching our birds grab a bite at the bird-feeding station.
No pre-registration required. All children must be accompanied by an adult
Nature's Tiny Tots
Come explore nature with toddlers and preschoolers in our Nature Center. Designed for parents and grandparents to bring out the munchkins for some fun. Enjoy music, dance with your kids, giggle, storytelling, take a hike (weather permitting) and just have plain old fun.
FREE
10-11 a.m. at Luhr County Park
Toddlers – Pre-school age
Min 4/Max 24
Registration is required so call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot 325-8315.
Jan. 13, 27
Feb. 3,10
March 2, 16
April 6, 27
Daddy Daughter Dance MAX 90 FOR EACH NIGHT
“Princess Style”
Feb. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 from 2-4 p.m.
$20 per couple, $5 for each additional daughter
Get all dressed up and come out to Red Mill County Park to share an evening of enchantment and wonder! Come enjoy an evening of dancing, refreshments and more. Pictures will be taken of all couples to take home. Hurry this will fill up fast!
Pre-registration and payment required on or before Feb. 13 or until full, whichever comes first.
Healthy Lifestyles
Join our delightful social club committed to help improve your quality of life. Plus you'll keep up with the health trends, gardening, medical information and balancing your active lifestyle. Come relax, enjoy nature, and have coffee or tea on the Parks with your new circle of friends.
What is even better, its FREE.
Luhr County Park Nature Center from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot. Max 30.
Call 325-8315.
March 4 — Recycling, what can I recycle and where it goes. Plastic Bag exchange, Bring in your plastic bags and we will trade for a reusable bag. Sacha Gee-Burns, Solid Waste District.
April 1 — Foot and ankle care with Dr. Grandfield, Podiatrist.
May — No program.
Spa Day at the Park
March 14
Red Mill County Park – Pat Smith Hall
9:30-11:30 a.m. *note new time
FREE - First 50 will receive a swag bag.
Calming the mind and pampering the body are what is in store for those who come. “Spa Day in the Park” will have sample services and/or products to share and sell. A variety of booths will greet you with services such as aromatherapy, make-up experts, chair massages, natural beauty care products and jewelry to name a few.
The first 50 will receive a swag bag full of lots of great stuff. The only thing missing is you! No pre-registration is required.
Sunset Stroll and Nature Center Visit
March 17
Luhr Park
5:30-6:45 p.m.
Free — call week before — 325-8315.
All ages welcome to take a sunset stroll and visit the Nature Center. Meet with a naturalist at the Nature Center to begin the stroll around the park. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Register by calling to reserve your spot.
PJ Time with your stuffed friend
Jan. 15
10-10:45 a.m.
Luhr Park
Free — call week before — 325-8315
Come to the nature center in your PJs and bring your favorite stuffed animal. We will have story time, snacks and fun. Geared towards kids ages 2-11 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so call at least one week in advance to reserve your free spot. Min 8/Max 24
Hat and Scarf Time with your stuffed friend
Feb. 5
10-10:45 a.m.
Luhr Park
Free — call week before — 325-8315
Come to the nature center in your favorite Hat and Scarf along with your favorite stuffed animal. We will have story time, snacks and fun. Geared towards kids ages 2-11 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so call at least one week in advance to reserve your free spot. Min 8/Max 24
Nature Center Open House
Feb. 12
Luhr Park
1-3:30 p.m. All ages
Come out to the Luhr Park Nature Center to hang out. A variety of crafts will be available for visitors to make. No pre-registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sunset Stroll and Nature Center visit
April 7
Luhr Park
6-7:15 p.m.
Free — call week before — 325-8315
All ages welcome to take a sunset stroll and visit the Nature Center. Meet with a naturalist at the Nature Center to begin the stroll around the park. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Register by calling to reserve your spot.
Parent and Child Discovery Days
6-7:15 p.m. Luhr Park Ages 3-8
$5.00 a child/per program
An adult is required to participate.
Jan. 15 — Let it Snow!
Jan. 29 — Who Made That Track?
Feb. 5 — Clouds Overhead
Feb. 12 — Could You Be a Squirrel?
March 4 — 1 Bird, 2 Bird
March 18 — Water Everywhere
April 1 — Flower Power
Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.
Reptiles and Amphibians Oh My!
Attention Formal Educators
If you teach first or second grade students in a school that is in La Porte County, your classroom could have a visit from a park naturalist, along with reptiles and amphibians. During the visit the students will learn the basic differences between reptiles and amphibians, while getting up close and personal with each. Programs can be set up for individual classes with visits to each room lasting 45 minutes to an hour each. Program visits are free and will be offered December through February on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Program start time is flexible.
Call 324-5855 or email: natureniki@csinet.net to schedule your classroom visit.
Teachers, Groups, Scout Leaders
Free Environmental
Education Programs are offered to groups throughout the year. The programs last one hour or longer depending on the group size and age. Programs can be scheduled at Creek Ridge Park, Luhr Park, Bluhm Park or Red Mill Park. Call the Nature Center at 324-5855 for information or to make reservations.
Shelter and Hall Reservations
Call to make your reservations today for one of many picnic shelters at any of our four county parks or reserve our Pat Smith Hall for your family function. Call 325-8315.
