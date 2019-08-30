The La Porte County Parks are on Facebook. Please join as a fan and learn about all the great things happening in the parks.
All registrations and questions go through Red Mill, our administrative office. All registrations must be at least one week in advance. If you are interested in a program, avoid disappointment and sign up right away as most programs require a minimum number of participants. So, failure to sign up early may mean your program may be cancelled.
For registration and questions contact:
Red Mill County Park Administrative Office at 325-8315 or visit www.laportecountyparks.org.
La Porte County Parks Programs
Healthy Lifestyles
Join our delightful social club committed to help improve your quality of life. Plus you’ll keep up with the health trends, gardening, medical information and balancing your active lifestyle. Come relax, enjoy nature, and have coffee or tea on the parks with your new circle of friends. What is even better, its FREE.
Luhr County Park Nature Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays
Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot. Max 30
Call 325-8315
Sept. 11 – Clean it up with homemade cleansers - Sacha Gee-Burns, Solid Waste District
Oct. 2 — Medicare 2020 — Overview of any changes in coverage and enrollment.
Nov. 6 — What is your spine saying & complimentary health/spinal screening with Hicks Chiropractic Health Center
Nature’s Tiny Tots
Come explore nature with toddlers and preschoolers in our Nature Center. Designed for parents and grandparents to bring out the munchkins for some fun. Enjoy music, dance with your kids, giggle, storytelling, take a hike (weather permitting) and just have plain old fun.
FREE
10 to 11 a.m. at Luhr County Park
Toddlers – Pre-School age
Call at least one week in advance to signup and assure a spot 325-8315
Sept. 16, 23
Oct. 7, 28
Nov. 18, 25
Dec. 2, 16
Hand-stitched Painted Canvas
Sept. 14
Luhr Park
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$15 per person
Ages 13 and up
Come on out to the Nature Center for tons of painting and stitching fun. Hemlock Heather will lead you on an adventure. The stitching part is very basic and minimal. Everyone will make the arrow design but you get to pick your paint and thread colors. All supplies will be provided, children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration and payment is required on or before Sept. 9.
Pioneer Days
Sept. 28 and 29
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Creek Ridge County Park
$2 for Adults
$1 Child or Seniors (4 and under free)
Step into the past, visit with historically clad re-enactors and vendors. Bring the whole family and experience outdoor cooking, crafts, candle dipping, wagon rides, food and much more.
No pre-registration required.
Chalk it Up
Oct. 7 at Luhr Park
6 to 8 p.m. ages 4 and up
min 5/Max 24
$25 each pair (adult and 1 child) $5 each additional child
Pick your design and make your own reusable vinyl transfer and chalk paste. The adult will make a 9x12 framed piece and your child makes their own 5x7 two sided masterpiece.
Registration and payment due at least on week in advance or until full whichever comes first.
Spa Experience PJ party
Oct. 21
6 to 7:30 p.m. at Luhr Park
Girls ages 10-18
$15 per couple - $10 each additional girl
Min 10/Max 30
As a young girl learn about personal healthy habits, hygiene and etiquette. We will thrive to be our best. All children must be accompanied by an adult. We will have snacks and product samples to try on our skin. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Registration and payment due at least on week in advance or until full whichever comes first.
Sunset Stroll
Oct. 23
5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
Free
All ages welcome to take a sunset stroll. Meet with a naturalist at the Nature Center to begin the stroll around the park. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Register by calling 325-8315 to reserve your spot.
Glass Bead Spider Ornament
Oct. 19
Luhr Park
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ages 13 to adults
$20 per person
Come on out to the Nature Center for tons of art and craft fun. Hemlock Heather will lead you on an adventure making this glass bead spider. All supplies will be provided, children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is limited so reserve your spot today. Pre-registration and payment is required on or before Oct. 11.
Chalk time for differently-abled
Oct. 28
6 to 8 p.m. ages 4 and up
min 5/Max 24
$25 each pair (adult and 1 child) $5 each additional child
Those with special needs come chalk it up. Design you super hero during this class. You will pick your design and make your own reusable vinyl transfer and chalk paste. The adult will make a 9x12 framed piece and your child makes their own 5x7 two sided masterpiece.
Registration and payment due at least on week in advance or until full whichever comes first.
Early Celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day
Oct. 5 to 6
1 to 4 p.m.
Luhr Park Nature Center
Stop in the nature center to decorate a paper bag vest. Handouts of recipes for squash soup and cornbread will be available. All ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult. This free craft will be available while supplies last. No pre-registration required.
Lincoln Trail Fun Run/Walk
Bluhm County Park
Oct. 12
9 a.m. start
Meet at the Grove Shelter
Join us in a non-competitive 5K Fun Run/Walk to celebrate the newly constructed portion of the Lincoln Memorial Trail. This new trail connects Bluhm County Park to the town of Westville. The surface of the course is mostly paved and flat. All ages are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult.
There is no cost but pre-registration is required by Oct. 4. Call 325-8315.
Attention Homeschool Participants
Oct. 9
Feeding time
Luhr Park, 10 to 11 a.m.
For ages 6 to 13
The nature center animals will be fed during the program and students will learn about what these animals eat. Program includes making a bird feeder. Pre-register by Oct. 2.
Call 325-8315 to register. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Nov. 13
Nature Center Open House
Luhr Park 9 a.m. to noon
All ages
Come out to the Luhr Park Nature Center to hang out with other homeschoolers. No organized program will take place during the open house. Stay for an hour or all three.
No pre-registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Parent and Child Discovery Days
6 to 7:15 p.m. Luhr Park Ages 3-8
$5 a child/per program
An adult is required to participate.
Oct. 23 — Timber
Nov. 6 — Hooting Good Time
Nov. 20 — Turkey Trouble
Dec. 4 — Oh Deer
Dec. 18 — What’s for Dinner?
Pre-registration and payment is required one week before each program.
School Programs and Park Field Trips
Reptiles and Amphibians Oh My!
Attention Formal Educators
If you teach first or second grade students in a school that is in La Porte County, your classroom could have a visit from a park naturalist, along with reptiles and amphibians. During the visit the students will learn the basic differences between reptiles and amphibians, while getting up close and personal with each. Programs can be set up for individual classes with visits to each room lasting 45 minutes each. Program visits are free and will be offered November through February on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Programs can take place anytime during the school day starting as early as 8 am. These programs meet the Life Science Standards: 1st grade — 1.LS.1/ 1.LS.2/1.LS.3 2nd grade — 2.LS.1 / 2.LS.2 / 2.LS.3
Email- natureniki@csinet.net or call 324-5855 to schedule your classroom visit.
Field Trips
Attention Formal Educators, Scout Leaders and Groups
You can schedule an organized program for your students or group at any of the county parks. The programs can be done on various topics that meet state standards and patch requirements. Visit www.laportecountyparks.org for sample programs. The programs are free. Email- natureniki@csinet.net or call 324-5855 for more information or to schedule your field trip/park program.
Northern Indiana Walk for PKD – 2-Mile Walk
Sept. 7
Check in 10 a.m. Walk 11:15 a.m.
Creek Ridge County Park – Michigan City
For more information, please contact Walk Coordinator, northernindianawalk@pkdcure.org
Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) affects thousands of Americans and 12.5 million children and adults, worldwide. There is no treatment or cure, but there is hope.
Walk, form a team, help with the committee, volunteer and more!
Register online and take advantage of a host of effective and Free online team features like emailing members, tracking team progress and fundraising tools. Contact the PKD Foundation for more information on how you can help. www.pkdcure.org. Come join us. www.walkforpkd.org/northernindiana
Shelter and Hall Reservations
Call to make your reservations today for one of many picnic shelters at any of our four county parks or reserve our Pat Smith Hall for your family function. Call 325-8315.
