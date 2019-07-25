La Porte County Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Submitted photoLa Porte County Farm Bureau Inc. recently held their summer picnic at Luhr Park. Former La Porte mayor Blair Milo was the featured speaker. Milo is currently the Secretary of Career Connections and Talent for the State of Indiana. Mark Scarborough, La Porte Co. Farm Bureau Inc President, presented scholarships to seven high school graduates and current college students. Pictured, from left, are, Katelyn Rudolph, Grace Thomas, Kylee Lestinsky, James Mitzner, Garrett Eggert and LuXi Scherf. Jacob Spence was absent.

