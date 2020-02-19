CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is offering monthly children’s art classes throughout the school year. Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages.
According to the center, students of all ages will actively participate in learning, while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month. All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts, etc. The schedule of classes is as follows:
