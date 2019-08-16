Keith Board Nature Trail dedication ceremony slated

HOBART — The public is invited to join Shirley Heinze Land Trust to celebrate the dedication of the trail at Cressmoor Prairie Nature Preserve in Hobart in honor of the late Keith Board.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 near the west entrance of the nature preserve. A dedication ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m., with guided hikes of the preserve to follow. Light refreshments will be provided.
Keith Board made significant contributions to Shirley Heinze Land Trust and the greater conservation community through his devotion to the study of botany, and the discovery of special natural areas such as the Myrna J. Newgent Nature Preserve near Rolling Prairie, and the 41-acre Cressmoor Prairie State Nature Preserve, one of the finest protected black-soil prairies in Indiana. Keith was a resident of Bremen, Indiana, and was a long-time teacher at Bremen High School.
The ceremony will include remarks by Kristopher Krouse, Executive Director of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Myrna Newgent, Life Board Member, and Tom Post, Regional Ecologist, Division of Nature Preserves of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Keith’s son, Brandon Board, will read the address that Keith delivered at the original dedication of the preserve in 1996.
Attendees should park near the end of the road at the west entrance to the preserve, which is located at the end of W. 40th Place, along the south side of the Cressmoor Arms Apartments. To learn more about Cressmoor Prairie, visit http://www.heinzetrust.org/cressmoor-prairie.html
