There are few plants that I truly treasure enough to want to spend the effort to keep them going indoors. I love plants, just outdoors I always consider them much more forgiving.
However, there are times when I know that for a plant to survive that it must be brought indoors. There are ways of going about this that can ensure the likelihood of your plant surviving.
The first is to make sure that you give your plant a good spray all over with water to make sure that you are not bringing outdoor pests in. Aphids are itty bitty and sometimes will hitch a ride in with a plant and end up weakening your plants when they feed off them.
A good spray of water usually works, or you can go one step further and take a spray bottle with water and a few drops of dawn dish soap and spray your plant with that solution. The soap in the water usually will suffocate any soft bodied insect that it touches.
The next step is ensuring that you have proper lighting. Even the brightest sunlight coming through a window into your house is only 70% of what it would be if it were shining outdoors. Therefore, plants that require full sun are going to need a south or west facing window.
There are a few plants that can survive with minimal lighting and those are Bromeliads, which look tropical, a plant known as Cast Iron plant, as well as Peace Lily. Some tend to do better with supplemental lighting such as fluorescent lighting in your home. Philodendrons are also popular for low light situations.
Moisture is also a tricky one when it comes to indoor plants. Outside extra water can typically drain away, but indoors there is often nowhere for the extra water to go other than staying in the flowerpot. This can lead to root rot, gnats and different types of fungus. It is best to keep your soil moist, not wet. If you notice standing water in your flowerpot, empty it out to try to reverse any issues it may have caused. If your plant has been waterlogged for too long, you may need to remove all your soil and start over with fresh potting mix and replant.
Try to use water that is room temp so that you do not shock your plants. Water that is too hot can make your plant feel like it is winter months and cause it to head towards dormancy, while hot water can burn your roots. Some plants prefer to soak up their water from a watering tray that they are sitting in, so it is always best to read the tag that comes with your plant.
Now we can start greening our homes up so that we have some extra goodness to carry us through the winter.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
