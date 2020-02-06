John Glenn High School received a total of 38 awards from the Scholastic fine arts competition. Award winners were, back row from left, Delilah Allsop, Midnight Hummel, Cecilia Delinski, Stella Greathouse, Jordan Keeley, Elisabeth Klinedinst, Trinity Hess, Salem Slater and Vanissa Stoner, front row, Allison Vandall, Skyler Vermilyer, Leena Thomas, Camryn Temple, Grace Tibbs, Kiarra Pranger, Annabelle Stremme and, not shown, Brennen Boley.
WALKERTON — John Glenn High School was happy to receive a total of 38 awards from the Scholastic fine arts competition.
Students worked hard creating original projects in various medias. Their strong work ethic earned them: 14 gold keys, 11 silver keys and 13 honorable mentions to demonstrate their excellence in visual arts.
