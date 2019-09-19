Jacob West to appear at Footlight Theatre

MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players will hold their monthly “Friday Night at Footlight" open-mic night on Sept. 27.
This free event will be featuring the song stylings of the award winning Jacob West.
West was raised in Michigan City as an artist and a performer. After gradation, he decided to travel across the country for a few decades. It was then that his love of passionate, rebellious and experimental theater flourished. Back “home” again he has appeared in productions here and neighboring stages, including The Canterbury Theater where he recently was welcomed on their board of directors and announced as Artistic Director of this up-coming season of shows.
The audience will also enjoy the talents of other entertainers that have signed up for one of those coveted spots in the program. They could range from dancers and singers to stand-up comedians and poets.
To appear on stage is quite simple. Go online at www.footlightplayers.org and fill out a registration form that you will find there. A Footlight Representative will contact you about availability and be able to handle all question and/or concerns. There is just the minimal $2 entertainer’s fee for each act, be it soloist, to be given the 15 minutes to entertain the audience.
This is an admission free event. There are always refreshments available, supplied by the Footlight Players membership and the group auctions off a dinner/theater package for two.
Last month’s event was so popular that it was standing-room-only, so come early to guarantee a seat. There are no reservations and it is open-seating.
The 80-seat theater doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.