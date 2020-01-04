INDIANAPOLIS — A recent report by Intelligent.com has named Ivy Tech Community College’s cyber security program in its list of Top 60 Cyber Security Degree programs for 2020.
According to a press release from Ivy Tech, this research guide is based on an assessment of 105 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
The website noted Ivy Tech’s inclusion based on its low tuition, $157.50 per credit.
Ivy Tech ranked 37 and was the only associate degree granting school in Indiana to make the list, the college noted. The top five on the list were: Bellevue University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Webster University, Southern New Hampshire University and Friends University. Other schools included: Western Governors University, Capitol Technology University, Oklahoma State University, Capella University, George Washington University, and John Hopkins University.
In the 2018-19 academic year, more than 1,400 students were enrolled in the program. For the same academic year, nearly 1,000 credentials were earned.
“The School of Information Technology is very excited to make the list,” said Linda Calvin, vice president of information technology, Ivy Tech Community College. “It’s certain-ly validation of the hard work of faculty to architect a great program, recognized nationally by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security. Making this list also sends a great message to our Indiana communities that Ivy Tech is the real deal for tech education; we craft quality programs to fill the tech talent gap in Indiana!”
Ivy Tech has multiple credential offerings, many of which can be completed online, including:
n Digital Forensics certificate – in-person and/or online
n Network Penetration certificate – in-person and/or online
n Network Security – in-person and/or online
n Technical Certificate – in-person and/or online
n Associate of Applied Science – in-person and/or online
n Associate of Science (transfer focus) – in-person and/or online
In addition to the traditional 2-year degree, the Ivy Tech Columbus campus offers an accelerated cyber security degree through its Cyber Academy at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County. Students in the Cyber Academy complete 60 credit hours in 11 months. Muscatatuck Urban Training Center is the Department of Defense’s largest urban training facility and offers an urban and rural physical infrastructure, as well as its own integrated cyber network.
For more information about Ivy Tech’s cyber security program, visit ivytech.edu/cyber-security.
