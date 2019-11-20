INDIANAPOLIS — The Ivy Tech Foundation, which supports Ivy Tech campuses, including the Michigan City and La Porte locations, received a $1 million grant from the Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Charitable Fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF) to establish the TeenWorks Scholars Program at Ivy Tech Community College.
The TeenWorks Scholars Program will provide wraparound services to students, including dedicated advising, emergency aid, technology, tutoring services and more.
According to Ivy Tech, Glick and Woods have a strong commitment to helping Ivy Tech students succeed and established this program to ensure more students have the opportunity to earn a credential.
“We are enthusiastic supporters of Ivy Tech, which provides a pathway for students to reach their goals, whatever they may be,” said Glick. “We have witnessed firsthand the difference that this institution makes in the lives of its students, and to be part of that story is a tremendous responsibility, but carries with it tremendous joy.”
Glick’s service to the College has been valued in many ways. She is a member of the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees and the downtown campus’ Gene and Marilyn Glick Technology Center is named after her parents.
“Ivy Tech is grateful for the long-standing support that Marianne and Mike have provided to the College,” said Kathleen Lee, chancellor of Ivy Tech Central Indiana. “They are both great champions for our mission and the TeenWorks Scholars Program is going to make an incredible impact on the lives of our students.”
“Marianne and Mike truly exemplify the definition of what it is to be philanthropists, not only at Ivy Tech, but also across the state of Indiana,” said John M. Murphy, president of the Ivy Tech Foundation. “Their passion and dedication are unwavering, and we are honored to have them in our Ivy Tech family.”
In addition to her efforts at Ivy Tech, Glick also serves as a board member for United Way, Central Indiana Community Foundation, Goodwill, Ascend and the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Family Foundation. Woods is the owner and managing broker of M.S. Woods Real Estate, which is one of the largest independently owned and operated brokerages in Central Indiana.
