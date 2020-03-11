INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Foundation recently hosted its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony recognizing 19 honorees, including Tracy Jackson from its Michigan City Campus.
Since 1998, The Distinguished Alumni Award has celebrated the success of Ivy Tech Community College alumni by recognizing a group of graduates who have made a lasting, positive contribution to the community, state or College since completing their education, the college said in a statement. According to Ivy Teck, the award is the highest honor an alumni can receive, and is designated for individuals with outstanding professional, philanthropic or volunteer accomplishments.
